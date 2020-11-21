https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-big-voter-fraud-information-coming-concerning-georgia/
President Trump started his day on Saturday tweeting this out.
Trump tweeted out:
Big voter fraud information coming out concerning Georgia. Stay tuned!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2020
Georgia was an outlier this year. In a year where the sitting president scored the most votes of any president in history, Georgia surprisingly went from Trump +5 to Biden +.25. This, we believe did not happen and we have provided proof of it.
We have much more coming out on The Peach State.
We have reported extensively on the fraud in Georgia.
The story in Georgia is far from over.
Several Georgia Recount Monitors Describe ‘Odd Batches of Ballots’ That Stood Out – Pristine Sheets with Perfectly Marked Bubbles – 100% For Joe Biden