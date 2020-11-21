https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/president-trump-indicates-lawsuit-will-be-appealed-following?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump on Saturday following the dismissal of an election-related lawsuit in which the Trump campaign was a plaintiff tweeted that the decision would be appealed. The suit pertained to the state of Pennsylvania.

“It’s all a continuation of the never ending Witch Hunt,” the president tweeted. “Judge Brann, who would not even allow us to present our case or evidence, is a product of Senator Pat ‘No Tariffs’ Toomey of Pennsylvania, no friend of mine, & Obama – No wonder. 900,000 Fraudulent Votes!”

Following the dismissal of the lawsuit, Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania issued a statement in which he congratulated Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris for winning the presidential election.

“With today’s decision by Judge Matthew Brann, a longtime conservative Republican whom I know to be a fair and unbiased jurist, to dismiss the Trump campaign’s lawsuit, President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania,” the Republican senator said in the statement.

Toomey noted that he was “deeply disappointed” that President Trump did not secure reelection and said that the president had achieved multiple accomplishments while in office.

“To ensure that he is remembered for these outstanding accomplishments, and to help unify our country, President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process,” the senator said.

Media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election contest President Trump has not conceded.

