As Twitchy just reported, San Francisco’s district attorney was upset that Kenosha, Wisc., shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was released on $2 million bail Friday, seeing as he was guilty of double murder with an assault rifle and that evidence showed he was most likely motivated by racial bias … when he shot those three white guys who were on top of him.

Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen accused in the fatal shooting of two people in August during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was released from custody after posting $2 million in bail, according to the county’s sheriff’s department https://t.co/6v7NWhaXKT pic.twitter.com/lrJ9boGWBh — CNN (@CNN) November 20, 2020

A lot of people chipped in to put together the $2 million because they saw the video and considered Rittenhouse’s actions self-defense and the first-degree murder charges a travesty, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says seeing a violent suspect such as Rittenhouse out on the street on bail just shows how the current justice system is put together to benefit the privileged.

People who argue that dramatic changes to policing, including budgetary ones, will mean “violent people will be let out of jail to roam free” rarely ever acknowledge that’s actually the current system we have today for the privileged https://t.co/MXnm6h3PdZ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2020

Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context? For people who say “systemic racism doesn’t exist,” this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems. Law and disorder. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2020

How on earth is Kyle “privileged”? https://t.co/aHXkhtlnlV — Koskovics Zoltán (@KoskovicsZ) November 21, 2020

Imagine defining a poor kid from a small town in Illinois as “privileged”. That’s the logic of @AOC https://t.co/5FGPbmO5Ip — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 21, 2020

Growing up in Wisconsin I always viewed everyone in California or Florida as extremely privileged. — Kellan Quinn (@KellanQuinn) November 21, 2020

2mil bail for this kid is not “privilege”. A lot of people funded that. Ending cash bail is privilege for career criminals. — Bonnie Blue (@BonnieBlueTK) November 21, 2020

2M cash bail with no bond is not a privilege. — Apocalit (Pronouns: Dude, Duder, El Duderino) (@listolyman) November 21, 2020

This is textbook racebaiting. — TheGospel&Liberty (@ThegospelL) November 21, 2020

She means “white” in this case. She’s just too chickenshit to actually say it. — LoominNaughty 🦉💙⚓️🇺🇸⛳️ (@DigitalChick73) November 21, 2020

Ocasio doesn’t say “white” because it’s more effective to let people figure out for themselves who the bad guy is. She didn’t tell her audience whites were bad; they just know. — RowenaCocina (@RowenaCocina) November 21, 2020

They’d have you believe a poor white boy from Appalachia has more “privilege” than the Obama family because of race/ethnicity. — Dick “Incel Pride World Wide” Chappy (@DickChappy88) November 21, 2020

What she’s saying is Critical Race Theory 101. Because White people supposedly invented everything, then having White skin is the ultimate privilege, thus declaring White skin is superior… Yet proponents of this ideology accuse everyone else of being White Supremacists. — torsitch 🇺🇸 (@torsitch) November 21, 2020

So privileged vs. the hundreds of violent rioters whose bail was funded by A-list celebrities… https://t.co/4wgIh32etr — ComeOnSense! (@ComeOnSense4) November 21, 2020

There’s nothing more privileged than never worrying about your tax-payer funded paycheck — JS Private Advisory (@JSPrivateLtd) November 21, 2020

I grew up in rural Ontario living in a trailer wearing cloths from a rag bag while my parents worked full time and then built a house by hand on weekends….yet I’ve been slammed for my white privilege. Leftists live in an alternate reality. — Rob (@Rob556762) November 21, 2020

@AOC no doubt was much more “privileged” that my upbringing, so who cares what she thinks? She is wrong. I bet she didn’t have 8 siblings in a 1 bedroom house, a clothes line beside the oil storage tank her yard. But I still don’t hate my country and didn’t ask for anything. — mstangrene (@mstangrene) November 21, 2020

This doesn’t get flagged for being misleading or inflammatory? https://t.co/TFZTsADxKy — Epidemikmedia LLC (@Epidemik_Twit) November 21, 2020

Hate to keep dunking on the moron, but she really needs to check out what the city she represents has done. https://t.co/BISIW90Hn6 — Nathan Wurtzel (((Slight Return))) (@NathanWurtzel) November 21, 2020

The only privilege Rittenhouse had was his assault being captured on video for the public — and a jury — to see.

