As Twitchy just reported, San Francisco’s district attorney was upset that Kenosha, Wisc., shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was released on $2 million bail Friday, seeing as he was guilty of double murder with an assault rifle and that evidence showed he was most likely motivated by racial bias … when he shot those three white guys who were on top of him.

A lot of people chipped in to put together the $2 million because they saw the video and considered Rittenhouse’s actions self-defense and the first-degree murder charges a travesty, but Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says seeing a violent suspect such as Rittenhouse out on the street on bail just shows how the current justice system is put together to benefit the privileged.

Um …

The only privilege Rittenhouse had was his assault being captured on video for the public — and a jury — to see.

