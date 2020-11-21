https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-fred-keller-on-the-election-covid19-vaccine-pennsylvanias-in-home-mask-mandate_3588706.html
In this episode, we sit down with Pennsylvania Congressman Fred Keller to discuss the election, COVID-19 vaccine developments, and Pennsylvania’s newly expanded mask mandate which requires people wear masks inside their homes under certain conditions. This is American Thought Leaders 🇺🇸, and I’m Jan Jekielek. American Thought Leaders is an Epoch Times show available on YouTube, Facebook, and The Epoch Times website. It airs on Verizon Fios TV and Frontier Fios on NTD America (Channel 158).