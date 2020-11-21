https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/21/san-francisco-da-argues-against-cash-bail-by-citing-kyle-rittenhouse-and-the-strong-evidence-of-racial-bias-committing-a-double-murder/

We’ve written about San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin before after he won the office despite being a public defender who had never prosecuted a case. Boudin’s agenda was pretty clear: His office would not prosecute “quality-of-life crimes,” “such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk.”

Now Boudin has already convicted 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of double murder with an assault rifle in Kenosha, Wisc., during the riots over the shooting of Jacob Blake, even though it certainly looked a lot like self-defense, as Rittenhouse was apparently chased down, beaten with a skateboard, and confronted by another man with a handgun as he lay on the ground.

Boudin’s trying to make a point about cash bail, seeing as Rittenhouse has been released on $2 million bail, but he also adds that there was “strong evidence” that Rittenhouse was “motivated by racial bias” when he shot two white men. Apparently Boudin only read the headlines in the left-wing media immediately following the incident, when everyone was reporting that Rittenhouse was a member of a white supremacist group.

Anyone want to understand the failings of money bail? Look no further: strong evidence of a white shooter motivated by racial bias committing a double murder with an assault rifle. But wealth sets him free. https://t.co/035xR53idQ — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) November 20, 2020

There’s so much wrong with this take I don’t even know where to start — Erik Suddath (@ErikSuddath) November 20, 2020

When was the trial?

I guess I missed it. — Steve LaCombe (@TXchilinobeans) November 21, 2020

Yeah. That due process thing is so archaic. — Tyler Janke (@tylerjanke) November 21, 2020

What a sad misinterpretation of events. — U Melendez 🇭🇰 (@ulymelendez) November 21, 2020

You misspelled NO evidence of racial bias. — Lady L. North (@LadyLNorth) November 21, 2020

What’s the evidence of racial bias? — Sarah, the Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@WokeMilk) November 21, 2020

They were all white. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 21, 2020

So, I hate to break this to you. The people that attacked him and got shot were white. So……… yeah there’s that. — Brandon Leuallen (@bleuallen2) November 21, 2020

he shot three white men who were threatening him, one of whom was armed himself… — Rodrigo (@egoBorder) November 21, 2020

Lad, the attackers he shot were all white. — Mike Savage (@MikeSav51408235) November 21, 2020

What evidence is there at all that he was motivated by racial bias? — greengrocer (@green_groacer) November 21, 2020

The DA of San Francisco has falsely accused an innocent minor of shooting two ppl out of racial bias. Despite sharing his race with those he was defending himself against captured on camera. This is progressive “Justice” where you are found guilty based on political prejudice. https://t.co/PIab576M9s — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 21, 2020

For being a lawyer this sure is a terrible take. Next. — Urban Paradise™ (@paradise_urban) November 21, 2020

Charity set him free. People willing to come together to chip in to combat clear and blatant injustice. He acted in self defense against violent felons. — Ben Dover (@BenjaminDoverUN) November 21, 2020

Actually you’re funny. The whole point of the 2 million bail was to keep him in prison because he doesn’t have wealth. The gifts of a great many people, some wealthy, many not set him free. — Christopher (@JohnDryden85) November 21, 2020

But if there was no cash bail he would have been just released without bail. Isn’t that worse? Or are you saying no one should be released on bail at all? — AJ (@iamnotshouting) November 21, 2020

Feel free to put politics ahead of reality, but I suspect that not only did race have nothing to do with it, but premeditated murder charges will get laughed out of a real courtroom. — Khalil Spencer (@khalil_spencer) November 21, 2020

He’s been charged with first-degree murder, which we suspect will never, ever stick thanks to all of the video of the incident taken from multiple angles.

Wrong he was assaulted in every single case, multiple persons can be heard on video calling for his death, and one of his attackers even tried to execute him with a hand gun. Case one he was physically assaulted, case two he was assaulted with a skate board, case 3 execution — Brent Thorman (@thormanbrent) November 21, 2020

I agree, Kyle Rittenhouse should have been released with $0 bail — AuditTheVote (@Johnred75) November 21, 2020

You are slandering him. — Pres.-Elect Paul Bullen (@paulbullen) November 21, 2020

@LLinWood I don’t think this is something a district attorney should be tweeting. — RP (@Rps31078) November 21, 2020

