We’ve written about San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin before after he won the office despite being a public defender who had never prosecuted a case. Boudin’s agenda was pretty clear: His office would not prosecute “quality-of-life crimes,” “such as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk.”

Now Boudin has already convicted 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of double murder with an assault rifle in Kenosha, Wisc., during the riots over the shooting of Jacob Blake, even though it certainly looked a lot like self-defense, as Rittenhouse was apparently chased down, beaten with a skateboard, and confronted by another man with a handgun as he lay on the ground.

Boudin’s trying to make a point about cash bail, seeing as Rittenhouse has been released on $2 million bail, but he also adds that there was “strong evidence” that Rittenhouse was “motivated by racial bias” when he shot two white men. Apparently Boudin only read the headlines in the left-wing media immediately following the incident, when everyone was reporting that Rittenhouse was a member of a white supremacist group.

He’s been charged with first-degree murder, which we suspect will never, ever stick thanks to all of the video of the incident taken from multiple angles.

