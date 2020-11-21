https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/shocking-march-2020-chicago-election-board-approved-providing-remote-access-dominion-2020-election-many-election-boards-thing/

In a video online from March 2020, the Chicago Election Board held a meeting where they approved providing Dominion Voting Systems the right to remotely access their machines during the 2020 election.

Eric Coomer from Dominion was on the call which indicates Dominion was the one running the elections around the US.

On this “Chicago Election Board – Emergency Meeting – 2020-03-19” video with Dominion Voting executives Eric Coomer, Director of Product Strategy and Security, and Nicole Nollette, EVP of Dominion Voting ON THE CALL, the board moves to allow election personnel (including Dominion Voting contractors) to telework and “work from home” due to the COVID emergency.

This allowed Dominion Voting contractor personnel, including election Systems Administrators and technicians from Dominion FULL remote access to Chicago election systems from anywhere. Thus Dominion Voting systems administrators had free and open access (and opportunity) to tamper with our election systems and data for 7 1/2 months prior to the election. They would have had full access to all voter registration information poll books, requests for absentee ballots, voter mailout lists, virtually EVERYTHING related to elections.

How many other election boards around the country granted Dominion Voting similar access? Probably ALL of them in over 30 states and 2000 jurisdictions including EVERY BATTLEGROUND STATE! They had the key to our election in their hands long before the election ever occurred.

And why were two executives from Dominion Voting even invited to an emergency meeting of the Chicago Election Board in March 2020?

This video shows that Dominion was running the show in US elections around the country. Who allows contractors to run elections? This appears to be the standard across the country as well.

Dominion are the administrators. The fact they have access to quantity and number of votes before the election is shocking. They knew all they needed to know ahead of time before the election in order to impact the election.

In Investigative techniques [From Wikipedia]

In seeking “indicators of suspicion” in investigations, suspects will need to have had:

Motive to commit the crime (for example, financial gain or to seek revenge)

Means to commit the crime (including tools and physical capabilities)

Opportunity to commit the crime (including being at the crime scene at the time of the offence)

They will also establish the relationships between the victim and any potential offenders.[4]

Dominion Voting had all three: Means, Motive, and Opportunity

Means: Ability to manipulate the software

Motive: Antifa and left-leaning ideology (stating that Trump would not win the election “Eric Coomer” as we noted in a prior post below):

Opportunity: Direct, Administrative network access to perhaps 30 different state voting systems and 2000 jurisdictions for nearly 7 1/2 months due to COVID before the election.

The election steal was well thought out and planned a long time before the 2020 election.

