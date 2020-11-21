https://www.newsmax.com/politics/sidney-powell-maria-bartiromo-election-trump/2020/11/20/id/998020/?oRef=mixi

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell Friday claimed her team will be able to prove, in court, all of their claims concerning the election “within the next two weeks,” as “we have more than enough evidence now.”

“We have more evidence now than the present population is imprisoned on,” Powell told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo, while laughing off a statement from Dominion Voting Systems denying the attorneys’ claim that the company’s software was used to pull votes away from President Donald Trump and give them to Democrat challenger Joe Biden, and that the company had ties to Venezuela.

“All I can tell you is that well, the company might have somehow severed or tried to sever the relationships recently, I don’t know how they are parsing their words, but I can tell you that the company was started with Venezuelan money in Venezuela for the express purpose of rigging elections for Hugo Chavez,” Powell said.

She also claimed that there were people who were “in the control room” and how they “watched how the votes” were flipped in real time.

“We have evidence now of information from the systems going to three or four different foreign countries during the time of the election, those countries themselves could have watched the live votes come in and changed at the numbers,” said Powell. “There’s significant evidence of foreign interference from the worst communist countries on the Earth with our election.”

Dominion has strongly denied all of the campaign’s claims, insisting that it is a nonpartisan U.S. company that has no ties with Venezuela or other countries, that it does not have the ability to monitor votes in real time, and that all results are “100% auditable.”

But when Bartiromo asked Powell what the “most stunning, most egregious” piece of evidence the campaign has, Powell referred to a young military officer “who saw it all done and was there when it was created.”

“We’ve got all kinds of evidence that is mathematically irrefutable by experts, including three professors at Princeton, and it all proves the same thing, the evidence of individual poll watchers who saw votes come in, saw the machines manipulated,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

