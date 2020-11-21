https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stirring-words-from-sidney-powell/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
“We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”—Sidney Powell pic.twitter.com/8KCEOGuL7w
— GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020
This is our rallying cry.
“We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.” — Sidney Powell
President trump retweeted it…
A Rigged Election! https://t.co/dAviFrkEP4
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020