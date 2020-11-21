https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/stirring-words-from-sidney-powell/

Posted by Kane on November 21, 2020 5:55 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

This is our rallying cry.

“We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.” — Sidney Powell

President trump retweeted it…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...