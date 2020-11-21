https://www.oann.com/streb-stays-ahead-at-blustery-rsm-classic/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=streb-stays-ahead-at-blustery-rsm-classic

FILE PHOTO: Aug 1, 2020; Truckee, CA, USA; Robert Streb hits the 6th hole tee during the third round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

November 22, 2020

(Reuters) – American Robert Streb extended his lead at the RSM Classic on Saturday with another bogey-free performance, carding a three-under par 67 in the third round.

Streb, who tied his career-low round with a nine-under 63 on the Plantation Course on Friday, has not made a bogey since early in the first round.

The 33-year-old has a three-stroke lead going into the final round and said he might try a more aggressive approach on Sunday at Sea Island, Georgia, where he logged his first – and so far only – PGA Tour win six years ago.

“I don’t think the wind’s supposed to blow quite as hard tomorrow, so probably got to make a few birdies. Guessing a few guys will go low and see how we do,” Streb said.

Streb will have to fend off two-time major winner Zach Johnson (65) and his fellow American Bronson Burgoon (67), who were tied for second through 54 holes.

Johnson finished strong with a trio of birdies in the final five holes.

“In these conditions, when it’s windy like this, you’ve really got to control your ball,” Johnson said.

“Putting with the wind I think is the most trying part. I would assume my peers would say the same.”

Emiliano Grillo of Argentina finished four shots behind the leader in fourth place after a 65, while Americans Kevin Kisner (66) and Kyle Stanley (68) were tied for fifth with Colombia’s Camilo Villegas (70).

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond)

