This year Tarrant County turned blue for the first time since the 1960s.

Heider Garcia is the Tarrant County Elections Administrator. He was hired in 2018. He previously worked for Smartmatic for 12 years. He received his engineering degree in Venezuela in 2003. In 2010, He testified during a fraud investigation into the Smartmatic software in the Philippines election.

In the video released during hearings in the Philippines in 2010 Heider Garcia of Smartmatic was questioned on what he called “unforeseen” occurrences during the election process.

Last year in 2019, Tarrant county received new election machines.

In October, during early voting, Tarrant County had to rescan thousands of ballots due to some type of barcode discrepancy.

And on November 3rd Tarrant County went blue for the first time since 1964.

Sleepy Joe Biden did SIX PERCENTAGE POINTS better than Hillary Clinton just 4 years ago.

Does ANYONE believe this actually happened?

Not sure who exactly to get this to to look into it further.

