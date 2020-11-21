https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/texas-state-board-education-refuses-push-lgbt-agenda/

(DALLAS NEWS) – New Texas sex education standards that include teaching about birth control, not just abstinence, starting in middle school, won final approval Friday from the State Board of Education.

While overhauling the sex-ed curriculum as part of revamping health standards for the first time in two decades, the board rejected a push to acknowledge LGBTQ students.

Despite a strong push from Democrat board members – as well as 27 total hours of public hearings across three meetings this year, featuring testimony from parents, students and activists – the Republican-controlled board rejected attempts to have curriculum standards define gender identity and sexual orientation.

