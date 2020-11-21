https://www.dallasnews.com/news/education/2020/11/20/texas-board-gives-final-approval-to-sex-ed-policy-update-rejects-push-to-acknowledge-lgbtq-students/

AUSTIN — New Texas sex education standards that include teaching about birth control, not just abstinence, starting in middle school, won final approval Friday from the State Board of Education.

While overhauling the sex-ed curriculum as part of revamping health standards for the first time in two decades, the board rejected a push to acknowledge LGBTQ students.

Despite a strong push from Democrat board members — as well as 27 total hours of public hearings across three meetings this year, featuring testimony from parents, students and activists — the Republican-controlled board rejected attempts to have curriculum standards define gender identity and sexual orientation.

The standards, which guide textbook content as well as instruction in the state, will go into effect in 2022.

“I know not everyone got what they wanted in this set of standards,” said vice chairman Marty Rowley, a Republican from Amarillo. “But I would encourage them to compare this set of standards with what we began with, and to see that there is a great deal of advancement with regard to coming up with a set of standards that I think are relevant and workable.”

The debate over whether to include gender identity, sexual orientation and consent heated up in a stretch of marathon meetings in September, but with Republicans outnumbering Democrats 10-5, those proposals eventually were voted down.

On Wednesday, a proposal from board member Marisa Perez-Diaz, a Democrat from Converse, to teach high school students to “analyze the similarities and differences between legal consent to sexual activity and affirmative consent to sexual activity,” was voted down 8-6.

In the September meetings, proposals to teach middle schoolers about the definition of consent received pushback from Republicans, who said the legal definition of consent complicates the topic.

Instead, the majority of the Republicans on the board said teaching refusal skills would be the best option to which Secretary Georgina Pèrez, an El Paso Democrat, asked, “What happens when someone doesn’t listen to you say no? This puts all of the responsibility on the person saying no. What about the person who is hearing no?”

Two months later, Perez-Diaz looked to address the Republican board members’ concern with a proposal that would encourage educators to analyze both legal consent and affirmative consent — sometimes referred to as the “yes means yes” policy — but was unsuccessful in getting enough Republican votes.

Rowley took a moment Friday morning to clarify his stance despite voting against proposals that included requests to include topics like gender identity and sexual orientation.

Similar to other Republicans on the board, Rowley said his vote does not reflect on his views on sexual orientation or gender identity, but rather, as a representative of a rural district, had more to do with his belief in local governance.

“I appreciate very much the passion and the fervor with which those amendments were presented, and I do appreciate the viewpoint that they represent,” Rowley said. “But please understand that my vote particularly wasn’t because of a callous indifference toward those students, but rather was toward my view of local control.”

In a press release, Val Benavidez, Texas Freedom Network President, a watchdog group on far-right issues, said, “Arguing that it’s controversial simply to acknowledge LGBTQ people exist and deserve to be treated with respect just like everyone else is pretty damning. This isn’t a local control issue. It’s an issue of basic human decency.”

As was the case in meetings two months ago, consent proposals from Perez-Diaz, along with proposals to include sexual orientation and gender identity from Ruben Cortez, a Brownsville Democrat, were all voted down on Wednesday.

Party-line vote

In an attempt to find middle ground with Republican board members, Cortez brought a proposal that promoted prevention and intervention of all forms of bullying and harassment because of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“We’ve heard … the students are out there,” Cortez said. “They talked to us in September and they’re asking us to hear their voices and it seems like only a few of us are listening to what they’re asking of us.”

Added Cortez: “I hate to beat a dead horse because it seems this vote is falling on party lines, which is sad to me because we’re here, as representatives on this body, to represent the voices of every child. And I think we’re leaving out a big segment of kids when we take these types of actions.”

Cortez said he thought this round of proposals would be “less divisive” and softer on language by relating it to bullying, but the proposal was still voted down by a 9-6 vote.

Cortez also made one last unsuccessful attempt to include the teaching to “explain why everyone deserves to be treated with respect, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity” to middle school students after a similar proposal was denied in September.

While the four other Democrats spoke on Cortez’s proposal, no Republican board members voiced their opinion Wednesday, so there was no further debate.

A 2020 National Survey on LGBTQ Mental Health by the Trevor Project, a leading national organization that provides crisis intervention and other services to LGBTQ youth, found that “40% of LGBTQ respondents seriously considered attempting suicide in the past year, with more than half of transgender and nonbinary youth having seriously considered suicide.”

The survey, which polled 40,000 LGBTQ people between the ages of 13 and 24, is the largest survey ever conducted on LGBTQ youth mental health, according to its website.

As for what is being included in the updated standards, while only a fraction of what advocates were pushing for, they said they consider the addition of teaching middle school students about birth control beyond abstinence a victory.

In Texas, districts are not required to teach sex education, while those that do are required by state law to emphasize abstinence.

From 2015-16, over 83% of school districts in Texas either provided abstinence-only sexual education or taught nothing at all, according to a study by the Texas Freedom Network, which has urged the board to include comprehensive sex education.

The study found that 25% of districts didn’t offer any sexual education, up from 2.3% in 2007-08. It is worth noting that the Texas Legislature removed health classes from high school graduation requirements in 2009.

The study also revealed that 16.6% of Texas school districts are teaching abstinence-plus curriculum, which still promotes abstinence as the best option, but includes information on condoms, other forms of contraception and sexually transmitted diseases.

While Republicans outnumber Democrats 10-5 on the board, Democrats were able to chip into the GOP majority by picking up the District 5 seat in the elections earlier this month.

Democrat Rebecca Bell-Metereau will fill in the District 5 seat, which was left open after Republican incumbent Ken Mercer decided against running for re-election after 14 years on the board.