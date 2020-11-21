https://noqreport.com/2020/11/21/the-update-on-sic-semper-tyrannis/

Every day these days is an adventure in America and its “exceptionalism” where Robert E, Lee, Stonewall Jackson and George Washington are ogres while AOC, Omar and “whoever” are the bright shining lights of the truly “new” world that Christopher Columbus is now discredited for discovering.

When I was trying to become a chip off the old block many decades ago one of the learned things (at least down South) was a respect for one’s elders as well as understanding the value of the elders’ life’s experiences. Fast forwarding to the present it is amazing the disrepute that age, experience and the concomitant wisdom has fallen into.

This is reflected sometimes at the personal level, but, as well, often in the mass networking of meaningless trivia that is almost worshiped. I suspect it has something to do with the integration of cultures. But that is another story for another day.

One of the most glaring examples today is in a profession people once had high regard for –within a margin of error for the few charlatans –medicine. The sad decline of doctors (and nurses) into the political squalor today is featureless as well as dangerous. But, as they say, it is a free country—perhaps?

Today, the medical “community” (everybody today is part of some damn trade-work “community,” it seems) appears to be split almost as if they were political parties. And, as it is today, one party is mostly right and the other is mostly wrong.

This of course, to some folks, is a clear reflection of that monster of stupidity, “affirmative action” and its breeding stock of egalitarianism, racial-identity-denial, sexual denial, etc.

And, of course, the nonsensical university academic prophets of the venal vernacular. This is the crew who maintain a certain socialistic patois that is worshiped as if written by the authors of heavenly truth supported with angelic editors. The truth is, most universities turn out academic slop. However, borrow enough money from the government and the “truth-slop” is yours. Not only that but Jack and Jill will return from college, heavily in debt, and more mindless than when they left. This is part of what may be called “American Exceptionalism” goes to college.

I don’t need the help of a yapping government wrapping itself in red, white and blue while it robs me blind under a crush of taxes and self-serving bureaus, fed and led by lawyers-by-the-dozen—make that the DAMN dozen! And now we have the political doctors mugging for the cameras telling us about things they probably never studied with any degree of expertise such as chemistry or thermodynamics. What most know about mask efficacy could be printed on an Antifa sweatshirt.

I wash my hands and brush my teeth more than once a day, just like anyone who was taught by a wholesome and loving Mama and Daddy.

But what I don’t do is wear a porous stupid mask, social distance or pick up dog crap and put it in tiny plastic bags (do these idiots with their little plastic bags realize how many coons, possums, feal cats—not to mention squirrels, birds and an occasional coyote dump in their over-green yards). Have they ever been to a farm or ranch?

And most of all I don’t waste my time talking with fools who want to discuss such of the above nonsense typically trafficked verbally, daily.

I don’t listen to government bureaucrats who give orders as if they were God. Cowards, sissies and feminine male-wannabes listen to such. If people choose stupidity over good sense and mindful awareness then so be it. But stay away from me if you don’t mind. Or even if you do mind.

For those who choose to stick their head in the fire, then do it. I ain’t gonna!

I’m an old guy now, and I don’t give two hoots in hell about the so-called government “of, by and for the people.” I don’t care because it does not exist. It is nothing but hole-in-the-wall called Washington D.C. The land of monsters that George Orwell could not even pretend to imagine during his dabbling in futuristic evils of that which he called, euphemistically, Big Brother.

Well, I had a real big brother and he was a man. That crowd in Washington are not men. They are not even women. They are tyrants. And they are best thought of by a man who visualized such when he fired a warning shot a century and a half ago: Sic Semper Tyrannis. He was so greatly angered by the despotic evils fostered upon his country, that he screamed. And tragedy resulted.

Keep pushing, you tyrants. There are still a few good men out here.

Semper Fi and Deo Vindice.

