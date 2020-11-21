https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/trump-slaps-down-neocon-liz-cheney/
Sorry Liz, can’t accept the results of an election with hundreds of thousands of fraudulent votes cast, enough to easily flip the Election. You’re just unhappy that I’m bringing the troops back home where they belong! https://t.co/elZ9X3wrAz
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2020
