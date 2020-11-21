https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/trump-supporters-gather-outside-cnn-headquarters-atlanta-chanting-cnn-sucks-video/

Trump supporters on Saturday gathered outside of the CNN headquarters in Atlanta chanting “CNN sucks!”

Patriots gathered in Atlanta on Saturday for a “Rescue America Rally” put together by the “Walk Away Campaign.”

CNN fenced off the entranceway after BLM terrorists stormed the headquarters, broke windows and graffitied the building in May of this year.

The Trump supporters peacefully assembled on Saturday but the media will certainly smear them as an unhinged mob.

