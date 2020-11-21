https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/21/tucker-responds-to-sidney-powell-calling-him-rude-says-trump-team-hasnt-seen-her-evidence-yet-either-998380

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has doubled down on his criticisms of famed attorney Sidney Powell, one of the lead members of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign litigation team.

Friday evening on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” he claimed that even members of her own litigation team are unaware of and haven’t seen the purported evidence of election malfeasance/fraud that Powell claims to have unearthed.

His brief comments came after Powell called him “insulting, demanding and rude” following his on-air criticism earlier in the week.

He said that “in the last 24 hours since” he lobbed his first criticism at Powell, “we’ve heard from a lot of people about that segment, including people in the White House and people close to the president.”

“Like us, they have concluded this election was not fair. Like us, they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened. Like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes,” he added.

He went on to say that this doesn’t necessarily mean election malfeasance/fraud didn’t occur but rather that Powell hasn’t definitely proven it yet to anybody, including allegedly other members of her own litigation team.

“It might have happened. It means they haven’t seen any evidence that it happened. And by ‘they,’ we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team. They have not seen Powell’s evidence either. No testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself.”

That was a damning accusation.

Listen:

“So that’s where we are. Sidney Powell came on Fox this morning and suggested we may not have to wait much longer,” Carlson continued.

Indeed. Speaking on Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria,” Powell claimed that the “Kraken,” as she’d previously called it, will finally be released sometime very soon.

“I fully expect that we will be able to prove all of it in a court within the next two weeks,” she said.

But Carlson didn’t necessarily seem convinced.

“Well, as far as we’re, concerned, that is great news. If Sidney Powell can prove that the technology company switched millions of votes and stole a presidential election, she will have almost single-handedly uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country, and no one will be more grateful for that than us,” he said as the segment ended.

His concluding remarks came off as “snide” to some:

Your snark & sarcasm Tucker is … unbecoming. — Jasmine Velasco Hauser (@hispanicmom) November 21, 2020

As of Saturday morning, Powell had not yet responded to the Fox News’ hosts latest rebuke, though she had retweeted the following:

.@TuckerCarlson you are not being genuine in how you represented yourself to @SidneyPowell1 Why are you acting like a “Bell Ringer” and not a real journalist as @DineshDSouza highlights in his outstanding video below. Seek truth not vengeance 💪🇺🇸 https://t.co/ejXUNRcFFU — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 21, 2020

During Carlson’s first strike on Thursday evening, he accused her of refusing to provide him with any evidence to back up her claims of election malfeasance/fraud.

“We invited Sidney Powell on this show. We would’ve given her the whole hour. We would’ve given her the entire week and listened quietly the whole time at rapt attention — this is a big story,” he said.

“But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

Listen:

This claim set off a firestorm of scathing criticism not only from Powell herself, who slammed Carlson during an appearance the following morning on FNC’s “Mornings with Maria,” but also from everyday Trump supporters.

Powell’s defenders said she’s under no obligation to share her evidence with Carlson and that the only people who ultimately matter in this ongoing battle are judges.

Sidney deserves to have her day in court. She deserves to show her hard earned investigations to judges not @TuckerCarlson. — Lem (@lemwest1) November 21, 2020

There was a time when evidence was only required to be shown to judges in a court. How things have changed to now include the MSM being able to require evidence. — Ted ✝️ (@tedmattos) November 21, 2020

@TuckerCarlson since when did “journalists” become judges? Why would you expect to be given the Dominion evidence? @SidneyPowell1 doesn’t need to prove anything to you. Be patient. She’s standing up for the American people and the CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC. You should try it. — Kristen Nicole (@Kristen96429988) November 21, 2020

But Carlson’s defenders argued that he’d done nothing wrong — he’d simply sought to “ask and answer valid questions” because “bold claims require solid evidence.”

No one should be getting angry at @TuckerCarlson or friends like @davereaboi at aiming at truth in regard to the election. The goal should simply be to ask and answer valid questions. The media is full of garbage, yes, but bold claims require solid evidence. — Matthew J. Peterson (@docMJP) November 20, 2020

Anyone expecting us to march in lockstep based on statements without evidence is asking too much. Treat us with respect, or you’re just asking for sycophants. @davereaboi is simply demanding critical thinking and facts. Blind allegiance is exactly what we don’t need. — Jeff N. Taxes (@jeffntaxes) November 20, 2020

Absolutely. @davereaboi is just responding to the claims in a logical way. And @TuckerCarlson merely described his interaction with Powell, as he perceived it. I don’t get the outrage. — Ligia Hougland (@LigiaHougland) November 20, 2020

However, the FNC host’s decision to double down on his attacks Friday and allege that even Powell’s own litigation team has seen no evidence triggered around round of condemnations — these ones even more caustic than before.

Some critics went so far so to highlight to Carlson what had happened the last time he’d been entrusted with evidence:

Tucker she can’t give you any proof documents because remember how you lost Hunter Biden’s important evidence???😂😂 — Ana E. Quiros (@taylorfanatico) November 21, 2020

@TuckerCarlson weren’t you the one who lost evidence – original documents – just a few weeks ago? Why in the world would Sidney Powell lay out her case for you? — Metro Jethro (@criley) November 20, 2020

‘Confidential’ and ‘damning’ Biden documents suddenly go missing, Tucker Carlson says https://t.co/UPN2s0B1MK — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) October 29, 2020

