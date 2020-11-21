https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/11/21/tucker-responds-to-sidney-powell-calling-him-rude-says-trump-team-hasnt-seen-her-evidence-yet-either-998380

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has doubled down on his criticisms of famed attorney Sidney Powell, one of the lead members of President Donald Trump’s 2020 election campaign litigation team.

Friday evening on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” he claimed that even members of her own litigation team are unaware of and haven’t seen the purported evidence of election malfeasance/fraud that Powell claims to have unearthed.

His brief comments came after Powell called him “insulting, demanding and rude” following his on-air criticism earlier in the week.

He said that “in the last 24 hours since” he lobbed his first criticism at Powell, “we’ve heard from a lot of people about that segment, including people in the White House and people close to the president.”

Like us, they have concluded this election was not fair. Like us, they are willing to believe any explanation for what happened. Like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes,” he added.

He went on to say that this doesn’t necessarily mean election malfeasance/fraud didn’t occur but rather that Powell hasn’t definitely proven it yet to anybody, including allegedly other members of her own litigation team.

It might have happened. It means they haven’t seen any evidence that it happened. And by ‘they,’ we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team. They have not seen Powell’s evidence either. No testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself.”

That was a damning accusation.

Listen:

“So that’s where we are. Sidney Powell came on Fox this morning and suggested we may not have to wait much longer,” Carlson continued.

Indeed. Speaking on Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria,” Powell claimed that the “Kraken,” as she’d previously called it, will finally be released sometime very soon.

“I fully expect that we will be able to prove all of it in a court within the next two weeks,” she said.

But Carlson didn’t necessarily seem convinced.

“Well, as far as we’re, concerned, that is great news. If Sidney Powell can prove that the technology company switched millions of votes and stole a presidential election, she will have almost single-handedly uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country, and no one will be more grateful for that than us,” he said as the segment ended.

His concluding remarks came off as “snide” to some:

As of Saturday morning, Powell had not yet responded to the Fox News’ hosts latest rebuke, though she had retweeted the following:

During Carlson’s first strike on Thursday evening, he accused her of refusing to provide him with any evidence to back up her claims of election malfeasance/fraud.

“We invited Sidney Powell on this show. We would’ve given her the whole hour. We would’ve given her the entire week and listened quietly the whole time at rapt attention — this is a big story,” he said.

“But she never sent us any evidence despite a lot of requests, polite requests, not a page. When we kept pressing she got angry and told us to stop contacting her.”

Listen:

This claim set off a firestorm of scathing criticism not only from Powell herself, who slammed Carlson during an appearance the following morning on FNC’s “Mornings with Maria,” but also from everyday Trump supporters.

Powell’s defenders said she’s under no obligation to share her evidence with Carlson and that the only people who ultimately matter in this ongoing battle are judges.

But Carlson’s defenders argued that he’d done nothing wrong — he’d simply sought to “ask and answer valid questions” because “bold claims require solid evidence.”

However, the FNC host’s decision to double down on his attacks Friday and allege that even Powell’s own litigation team has seen no evidence triggered around round of condemnations — these ones even more caustic than before.

Some critics went so far so to highlight to Carlson what had happened the last time he’d been entrusted with evidence:

