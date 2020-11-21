https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-responds-sidney-powell-segment-anger

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday addressed the anger caused by his previous day’s reporting that attorney Sidney Powell had scoffed at his show’s request for proof of her voter fraud allegations.

What’s the background?

Trump’s legal team claimed during a press conference on Thursday that “massive fraud” occurred during the election. The attorneys claimed their evidence was so voluminous that Joe Biden’s victory would be overturned by the courts. Specifically, Powell claimed that leftist-run voting software flipped millions of votes from President Donald Trump to Biden.

However, when Carlson’s team asked for proof of those allegations, Powell allegedly became upset at Carlson.

“She never sent us any evidence, despite a lot of requests — polite requests. Not a page. When we kept pressing, she got angry and told us to stop contacting her,” Carlson revealed. “When we checked with others around the Trump campaign, people in positions of authority, they also told us Powell has never given them any evidence, either.”

“Powell did say that electronic voting is dangerous, and she’s right, but she never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one,” the Fox News host added.

What is Carlson saying now?

Carlson revealed that people close to Trump — including the president’s own legal team — told Carlson’s team that they, too have not seen the evidence that Powell and Rudy Giuliani claim exists.

“Last night in a segment about voter fraud and investigations into it, we told you about Sidney Powell, the former federal prosecutor, and her claim that roughly 7 million votes were secretly changed on election night by vote-rigged vote counting software,” Carlson began.

“Well in the last 24 hours since we did that, we’ve heard from a lot of people about that segment, including people in the White House and people close to the president. Like us, they have concluded that this election was not fair. Like us, they’re willing to believe any explanation for what happened. Like us, they have not seen a single piece of evidence showing that software changed votes,” Carlson explained.

He continued, “Doesn’t mean it didn’t happen… it might have happened. It means they haven’t seen any evidence that it happened — and by ‘they’ we are including other members of Donald Trump’s own legal team, they have not seen Powell’s evidence either, no testimony from employees inside the software companies, no damning internal documents, no copies of the software itself.”

Carlson went on to say:

So, that’s where we are. Sidney Powell came on Fox this morning and suggested we may not have to wait much longer. “I fully expect,” she says, “that we will be able to prove all of it in a court within the next two weeks.” Well, as far as we’re concerned, that is great news. If Sidney Powell can prove that technology companies switched millions of votes and stole a presidential election, she will have, almost single-handedly, uncovered the greatest crime in the history of this country, and no one will be more grateful for that than us.

What did Powell say?

The attorney told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that she “didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence,” and claimed Carlson “was very insulting, demanding, and rude, and I told him not to contact me again, in those terms.”

Powell later said evidence of voter fraud could be released as early as this weekend.

