Twitter says it is planning to hand over control of all official White House Twitter accounts — including @POTUS — to Joe Biden on noon of Inauguration Day even if President Trump hasn’t conceded.

“Twitter is actively preparing to support the transition of White House institutional Twitter accounts on January 20th, 2021,” Twitter spokesperson Nick Pacilio said in an email published Friday by Politico. “As we did for the presidential transition in 2017, this process is being done in close consultation with the National Archives and Records Administration.”

In addition to @POTUS, other accouts Twitter says will automatically hand over include @whitehouse, @VP, and @FLOTUS.

The handover requires no sharing of information between the outgoing Trump team and incoming Biden team, the company told Politico.