https://noqreport.com/2020/11/21/two-months-into-flu-season-washington-state-has-reported-one-lab-confirmed-case/

In any given year, influenza claims approximately 250 lives in the state of Washington. 2020 is different, of course, because COVID-19 is here. In fact, this year’s flu season, which started in the beginning of October, has yielded zero flu deaths and zero lab-confirmed cases.

Zero lab-confirmed influenza deaths have been reported for the 2020-2021 season to date.

One WA influenza specimens reported to CDC, public health laboratories and commercial laboratories.

Zero influenza-like illness outbreaks in long term care facilities have been reported for the 2020-2021 season to date.

Does that mean the flu has been defeated? No. There are several factors that go into this dramatic reduction of flu cases and zero deaths since flu season began, and all of them have to do with the coronavirus. One of the biggest reasons is the mandated practice of social distancing and face masks. These practices, put in place because of the pandemic, have contributed to greatly reducing the spread of the flu.

This may sound like great news, but when we look at sharp spikes in depression, suicide, drug overdoses, and economic destitution, a very mild flu season is not a worthy trade-off.

There are other unintended side-effects of COVID-19 lockdowns that contribute to the sharp downturn in flu cases this year, but the one that should infuriate anyone who doesn’t live in fear of COVID-19 is the demonstrable over-reporting of the coronavirus compared to other ailments, including the flu. If someone has contracted influenza and COVID-19, they are treated as COVID-19 patients. In fact, there are anecdotal reports of flu patients who possess COVID-19 antibodies indicating they have likely already fought off the pandemic are still being reported as COVID-19 patients. Why? Because hospitals are given more money for treating COVID-19 patients than flu patients.

In other words, it is likely that flu cases are down because of COVID-19 lockdowns but it is certain that reporting is down drastically because of misdiagnosis, intentional or not. Even the state government’s data regarding the flu is loaded with caveats about COVID-19 being the reason numbers for the flu are impossibly low.

If you hadn’t heard about this, it’s because local, state, and national media have not only ignored it, but have completely covered it up. Such impossibly low flu numbers would make any sensible person to start asking questions.

