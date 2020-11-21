https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/pressure-hallmark-rolls-gay-themed-christmas-movie/

(ONE NEWS NOW) – In a move that surprised no one, the family-friendly Hallmark Channel caved to pressure from homosexual activists and is including homosexual characters in a Christmas-themed movie.

The Christmas House, which premieres Nov. 22, follows “husband” Brandon Mitchell and fellow “husband” Jake who are seeking to adopt a child during the holiday season, ET Online reported.

Brad Harder, the actor portraying Brandon, told ET it was an “honor to make a little history” at the Hallmark Channel.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

