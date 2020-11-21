https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/21/unity-and-healing-update-charles-payne-shares-note-from-super-tolerant-college-professor-about-thanksgiving-and-covid-19/

“Unity and healing.” We’ve been hearing that a lot from the media since they declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. Somehow though those words don’t seem to have carried over into real life.

FBN’s Charles Payne is a pro-freedom guy, which is just one of the reasons he’s one of our favorites. However, obviously not everybody is a fan, because Payne shared a note he said was from a college professor who has a strange way of showing just how much he or she cares:

From a college professor: You are a disingenuous asshole. I hope you have a huge Thanksgiving and everyone at it gets coronavirus. You are such an idiot. Make sure your whole family including your grandparents are there and then you can play Russian roulette with their lives. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 21, 2020

The person who wrote the letter probably expects everybody to believe “science” is the only motivator for that.

I am the grandparent & hope all five grandkids come over. They have been in isolation for months. I wear a mask outside home. If isolation & masks works there should be no problem. Be that as it may this person teaching young adults hopes my family dies to teach me a lesson. — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) November 21, 2020

Can you feel the tolerance and love?

For many it’s obviously not about the virus, but control.

Unity and healing. https://t.co/M78cs48rPh — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) November 21, 2020

He seems nice and not at all like an unhinged rage harpie. For the record, @cvpayne is lovely and I hope he and his family have a marvelous Thanksgiving. TOGETHER 🦃💜 https://t.co/pSwgFSCTxv — Caffeine Queen of the Klutzes (@Philly_Hoosier) November 21, 2020

And through all of these kinds of examples it’s still amazing how lefties seem shocked that Republicans don’t want them in charge of their health care.

