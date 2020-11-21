https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/11/21/unity-and-healing-update-charles-payne-shares-note-from-super-tolerant-college-professor-about-thanksgiving-and-covid-19/

“Unity and healing.” We’ve been hearing that a lot from the media since they declared Joe Biden the winner of the presidential election. Somehow though those words don’t seem to have carried over into real life.

FBN’s Charles Payne is a pro-freedom guy, which is just one of the reasons he’s one of our favorites. However, obviously not everybody is a fan, because Payne shared a note he said was from a college professor who has a strange way of showing just how much he or she cares:

The person who wrote the letter probably expects everybody to believe “science” is the only motivator for that.

Can you feel the tolerance and love?

For many it’s obviously not about the virus, but control.

And through all of these kinds of examples it’s still amazing how lefties seem shocked that Republicans don’t want them in charge of their health care.

