Dash cam video shows new details of a driver firing at New Mexico State Police Officer Sharron Duran in Laguna, New Mexico, on September 12, 2020.

The video, published by Fox 8, shows Duran walking up on a white pickup truck she had stopped on the side of I-40. As she approached the passenger door, three shots were allegedly fired by the driver, one of which hit and wounded Duran.

Duran fell to the ground, drew her pistol, and returned fire as the driver sped off. She then rushed to her police cruiser and gave chase.

She said, “I fell back because he hit me. I aimed at the headrest and started to fire my weapon.”

The driver and alleged shooter, Robert Nelson, eventually pulled over and put his hands in the air. Duran issued orders, directing Nelson out his vehicle and back toward her: “I want you to walk towards me with your hands up,” she said, adding, “You move, I will f***ing shoot.”

Nelson remained silent, only saying that he wanted an attorney.

Duran’s wound was non-life-threatening.

She had initially pulled Nelson over because of how close he was tailgating a trailer on the interstate. It was later learned that the trailer was being pulled by Nelson’s father, who was “driving across the country.”

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Nelson, who is 28 years old, was initially charged with “second-degree felony charges” over the shooting, but those were dropped to permit “potentially stiffer” federal charges to be filed.

