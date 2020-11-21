Two co-founders of Vox are leaving the website that promises to “explain the news.”

Editor-at-large Ezra Klein, who founded Vox with Melissa Bell and Matt Yglesias in 2014, is headed for the New York Times. Klein announced on Twitter that he will have a “column on policy and the policymaking process, and hosting an interview podcast.”

“We have had a very long run of a founding team at Vox — almost seven years,” Bell, who is currently Vox Media’s publisher, told Axios. “While it’s great to have high retention rates, I do feel excited about this new transition period. It allows us to take a hard look at what Vox will be in the years ahead.”

Earlier this week, Yglesias announced that he would be leaving his position as an editor and columnist to pursue his own newsletter.

Lauren Williams, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of Vox, is also departing and joining a nonprofit startup in the news industry. “I couldn’t be more excited for Lauren’s ambitious next step. She’s identified an urgently necessary publication, and we look forward to partnering with her new outlet,” Bell said of Williams.

A search is now underway at Vox for a new senior vice president and editor-in-chief, among other positions.

Other news outlets have parted ways with long-standing talent in recent months.

Glenn Greenwald, a columnist at the Intercept, which he founded seven years ago, quit last month, claiming that the publication was attempting to “censor” articles critical of President-elect Joe Biden.

Bari Weiss, a columnist formerly of the New York Times, left the publication over the summer. She criticized the newspaper for what she described as its obsequious embrace of social media. Columnist and blogger Andrew Sullivan departed New York magazine, echoing similar sentiments.