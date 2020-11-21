https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trumps-2020-board-member-tony-shaffer-hinting-november-6th-president-major-fraud-now-uncovered-voting-machines/

A couple of days after the 2020 election, President Trump 2020 Advisory Board member Tony Shaffer provided us comfort noting that the President has a great case and will win his case in the courts.

This is what we shared three days after the election.

Tony Shaffer is a retired Intelligence Operative and current President of the London Center for Policy Research and a member of President Trump’s 2020 Advisory Board. He believes the President won the election and has a great case in the courts to prove it.”

Now we have uncovered that in 2019 Shaffer discussed the efforts being taken to prevent interference in US elections especially as related to voting machines:

When we reached out to Shaffer right after the election he gave us comfort that the President’s team was convinced that the President had great cases in the courts. But the reason we contacted Shaffer was because the day before this Shaffer sent out some tweets about the election:

Shaffer first tweeted this:

A hypothetical question for all the Democrat trolls following my feed…

What if DHS anticipated DNC counting fraud.

What if they “tagged” each legitimate ballot.

What would happen if DHS does an audit of all counted ballots and find ballots without the tag – what happens then?

Next Shaffer made some comments and asked another question:

It’s done in known contracted sights…you do understand law enforcement asks for cooperation all the time from companies, right?

It’s done in known contracted sights…you do understand law enforcement asks for cooperation all the time from companies, right? — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) November 6, 2020

A third tweet from Shaffer indicated that there are numerous ways to mark documents without the markings clearly identifiable:

Oh, there is more than that now…

People don’t understand how light works…and what they don’t see can be seen in infrared and ultraviolet…we had a whole block of instruction at “the Farm” on secret writing…it is amazing…

These tweets caused an uproar on Twitter and liberals freaked out thinking they might have gotten caught in their attempt to steal the 2020 election. But the entire discussion was soon forgotten by the media and on Twitter.

Now with Sidney Powell’s claims the President won the election by a long shot, we wonder if what really Shaffer was hiding and referring to at the same time was the election fraud relate to the voting machines? Shaffer is an expert on the machines, maybe he was telling us they were all over it and not to worry?

This just a hunch but ultimately time will tell.

