https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-anti-cop-antifa-march-blocking-traffic-dc/

Anti-cop Antifa militants are out blocking traffic in DC on Saturday evening.

Many of the militants are dressed in the typical black bloc style to help them avoid arrests, should they begin to commit their usual crimes.

The militants were blocking traffic in Dupont Circle, a trendy area filled with bars and restaurants.

They were surrounding vehicles and marching through the street with a banner that reads “free the people, fight the ppower, f-ck the police” and “defund, disarm, disband.”

TRENDING: “Georgia Is the First State I’m Going to Blow Up and Mr. Kemp and the Secretary of State Need to Go With It!” — Sidney Powell Releases the Kraken! (VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, a woman wearing white pants painted with red “blood” spoke through a bullhorn about a conspiracy theory regarding illegal aliens receiving hysterectomies while in custody.

The situation in DC is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be posting updates if things escalate.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...