Anti-cop Antifa militants are out blocking traffic in DC on Saturday evening.

Many of the militants are dressed in the typical black bloc style to help them avoid arrests, should they begin to commit their usual crimes.

The militants were blocking traffic in Dupont Circle, a trendy area filled with bars and restaurants.

They were surrounding vehicles and marching through the street with a banner that reads “free the people, fight the ppower, f-ck the police” and “defund, disarm, disband.”

Anarchist black bloc blocks traffic in Dupont Circle, DC pic.twitter.com/GDT4EGjA5H — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 22, 2020

Heavy police presence and we just getting started. They are tight on this group than the proud boys #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/pw1mhJgP4o — Black House News (@blackhousenew) November 22, 2020

Earlier in the day, a woman wearing white pants painted with red “blood” spoke through a bullhorn about a conspiracy theory regarding illegal aliens receiving hysterectomies while in custody.

“An I.C.E. nurse reported an alarming # of hysterectomies performed on immigrant women without consent. ICE is taking their uteruses y’all”#AbolishICE #DCProtests pic.twitter.com/BjOFQvrYf5 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) November 21, 2020

The situation in DC is currently ongoing and the Gateway Pundit will be posting updates if things escalate.

