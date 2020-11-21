https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-biden-scolds-reporter-asking-coronavirus-schools-doesnt-answer-question/

Joe Biden scolded a reporter for asking him a question about coronavirus during a press conference on Friday.

A simple question about whether or not children will be able to return to school prompted a totally unhinged reply from the man who wants to be our president.

Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn’t answer. “Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” he said. pic.twitter.com/x2DsG5Fmgo — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 20, 2020

“Mr. Biden, the Covid Task Force said it’s safe for students to be in class. Are you going to encourage unions to cooperate more to bring kids back to classroom, sir?” CBS News reporter Bo Erickson asked.

“Why are you the only guy that always shouts out questions?” Biden remarked.

At this point, one of his staffers promptly began pushing people out of the press conference, “Guys, let’s go! Move! Let’s go! Out!”

Erickson later tweeted a clip of what happened, writing “Asked Biden if he will encourage teacher unions to cooperate to get kids back in school because the COVID task force said it is safe to be in the classroom. He didn’t answer.”

Biden’s team has still not answered the question.

