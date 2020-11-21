https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/watch-elderly-woman-shoved-ground-anti-trump-protester-wauwatosa-wisconsin/

An elderly woman was shoved to the ground by a militant left protester during a Trump rally in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

As the Gateway Pundit previously reported, a Joe Biden supporter also plowed through the crowd during the rally, injuring at least one person.

An elderly lady is pushed down by an anti Trump protestor at the #StopTheSteaI rally in Wauwatosa, WI. pic.twitter.com/RSSIEMnHDP — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) November 21, 2020

In the footage, a bystander is heard saying “you just shoved an old lady down, what the f-ck is wrong with you?”

An anti-Trump protester was also caught on camera assaulting a member of the Proud Boys. They were promptly arrested.

Anti Trump protestor returns and throws a punch at the Proud Boys crew and is arrested right after by Wauwatosa police. #stopthesteal rally Wauwatosa, WI. pic.twitter.com/Iq5w2gWlvq — Tony (@Mrtdogg) November 21, 2020

