https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-rioting-vandals-business

Destructive saboteurs purposely damaged at least two dozen businesses in Portland on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau declared that the night of civil unrest resulted in “widespread destruction to businesses in Hollywood neighborhood.”

The Portland Police Bureau stated that a “group of nearly 50 people gathered” and then “vandalized many businesses including many small businesses in their path.” The vandals were “dressed in all black and seen wearing helmets and carrying umbrellas.”

Police found that the violent black bloc anarchists “vandalized and destroyed private property in both Downtown and Northeast Portland.” The rioting group also vandalized the Mexican Consulate.

In videos of the destruction, you can hear glass being shattered as windows of storefronts are destroyed.

The anti-cop acronym A.C.A.B., which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards,” was spray-painted on numerous stores. Banks and a Whole Foods were targeted

(Content Warning: Explicit language)

The vandals also spray-painted “Black Trans-Lives Matter,” “Gentifiers,” and sent a message to the Portland mayor by writing: “F*** Ted Wheeler.”

Portland police officers were dispatched to the area. Despite the widespread destruction, no arrests were made.

Also on Friday night, a UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped in Northeast Portland. While the UPS driver was delivering packages, four suspects approached him. One pointed a gun at him and the other three duct-taped his wrists.

The thieves heisted the UPS truck and put the UPS driver in a light-colored Honda. “After a short distance, the suspects stopped, stole packages from the truck, released the driver and took off in their Honda. The driver was not hurt,” as reported by KOIN-TV.

On Thursday in Portland, there were tense confrontations between Black Lives Matter militants and police.

There have been regular, near-nightly protests and riots in Portland since late May, following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

