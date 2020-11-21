https://www.theblaze.com/news/portland-rioting-vandals-business
Destructive saboteurs purposely damaged at least two dozen businesses in Portland on Friday night. The Portland Police Bureau declared that the night of civil unrest resulted in “widespread destruction to businesses in Hollywood neighborhood.”
The Portland Police Bureau stated that a “group of nearly 50 people gathered” and then “vandalized many businesses including many small businesses in their path.” The vandals were “dressed in all black and seen wearing helmets and carrying umbrellas.”
Tonight, a separate group of nearly 50 people gathered at NE Halsey St and NE 52nd Ave before moving to NE 43rd Ave… https://t.co/G8qgD4zfNq
— Portland Police (@Portland Police)1605942662.0
Police found that the violent black bloc anarchists “vandalized and destroyed private property in both Downtown and Northeast Portland.” The rioting group also vandalized the Mexican Consulate.
This evening, a group gathered outside the Mexican Consulate in Downtown Portland. The group was described as dress… https://t.co/xkED441uQL
— Portland Police (@Portland Police)1605938771.0
In videos of the destruction, you can hear glass being shattered as windows of storefronts are destroyed.
Portland still at it I guess, breaking windows on what I’m sure is corporate buildings only. https://t.co/yMH70FZjMw
— Kitty Shackleford (@Kitty Shackleford)1605937773.0
The anti-cop acronym A.C.A.B., which stands for “All Cops Are Bastards,” was spray-painted on numerous stores. Banks and a Whole Foods were targeted
(Content Warning: Explicit language)
Portland building damage from the “Trans Day of Rage” (Whole Foods)
(BehindEnemyLinesNews Twitch) https://t.co/RUQYmr9vrZ
— Kitty Shackleford (@Kitty Shackleford)1605939048.0
Whole Foods windows damaged on NE Sandy Blvd. #koin6news #Oregon #Portland #pdx #pnw https://t.co/XwssT8DBTa
— Jennifer Dowling (@Jennifer Dowling)1605939798.0
Windows also broken at Chase. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland https://t.co/ieWCN1cGxJ
— Jennifer Dowling (@Jennifer Dowling)1605940118.0
Portland Bank of America
(BehindEnemyLinesNews Twitch: https://t.co/7KhdKsknN8) https://t.co/n7HIT0JD94
— Kitty Shackleford (@Kitty Shackleford)1605941475.0
Glass door smashed at the Wells Fargo. #koin6news #pdx #pnw #Oregon #Portland https://t.co/uoZ3hXImmG
— Jennifer Dowling (@Jennifer Dowling)1605940454.0
The vandals also spray-painted “Black Trans-Lives Matter,” “Gentifiers,” and sent a message to the Portland mayor by writing: “F*** Ted Wheeler.”
There is a group of antifa in black bloc smashing up numerous businesses again in Portland. They announced their ga… https://t.co/WN0gNMR6sp
— Andy Ngô (@Andy Ngô)1605937908.0
Portland police officers were dispatched to the area. Despite the widespread destruction, no arrests were made.
Also on Friday night, a UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint and kidnapped in Northeast Portland. While the UPS driver was delivering packages, four suspects approached him. One pointed a gun at him and the other three duct-taped his wrists.
The thieves heisted the UPS truck and put the UPS driver in a light-colored Honda. “After a short distance, the suspects stopped, stole packages from the truck, released the driver and took off in their Honda. The driver was not hurt,” as reported by KOIN-TV.
On Thursday in Portland, there were tense confrontations between Black Lives Matter militants and police.
There have been regular, near-nightly protests and riots in Portland since late May, following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody.