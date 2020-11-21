https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/covid-aidset-expire-year-end-many-people-face-fiscal-cliff/

(ZEROHEDGE) – As the end of the year approaches, so does the end of numerous pandemic aid programs.

It’s a timeline that leaves a large portion of the country dealing with their own “fiscal cliffs” as calendars are set to turn toward 2021, and hopefully, its ensuing recovery.

For example, Bloomberg notes that 12 million people are facing a late-December cutoff from the end of two federal unemployment-insurance programs. Additionally, student loan payments will no longer be frozen and mortgage forbearance, along with eviction moratoriums, will also expire. On top of that, the Fed’s lending facilities for small businesses and local governments will also dry up.

