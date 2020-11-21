https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2020/11/21/youtube-censors-candace-owens-for-criticizing-transgender-craze/

Candace Owens blasted Google-owned YouTube yesterday for removing an episode of her show focused on the left’s attempt to distort the meaning of gender.

The episode featured author and commentator Michael J. Knowles, who pointed out that those who deny that men and women are inherently different are at odds with “basic reality.”

PragerU, which hosts the Candace Owens show, confirmed that the video had been deleted by YouTube.

“More censorship: today, YouTube completely removed our episode of the Candace Owens show featuring guest Michael J. Knowles for ‘hate speech’,” said PragerU’s official Twitter account.

“BIG TECH IS OUT OF CONTROL.”

MORE CENSORSHIP: Today, @YouTube completely removed our episode of the @RealCandaceO Show featuring guest @michaeljknowles for “hate speech.” BIG TECH IS OUT OF CONTROL. pic.twitter.com/vzoXkPDJ4R — PragerU (@prageru) November 20, 2020

PragerU said that a second video by Owens, featuring Wall Street Journal writer Abigail Shrier, was also taken down by YouTube. Shrier is the author of Irreversible Damage, a book criticizing the harms caused by the transgender movement.

The book was briefly removed from sale at Target at the behest of left-wing activists, although it was quickly reinstated. Amazon, while it continues to sell the book, blocked the publisher, Regnery, from running a paid ad to promote it.

ANOTHER VIDEO DELETED!!@YouTube has deleted a second Candace Owens Show @RealCandaceO video today – this time with @AbigailShrier. It’s now “hate speech” to discuss how transgenderism impacts the children who transition. pic.twitter.com/aTRUHkiMjM — PragerU (@prageru) November 20, 2020

YouTube confirmed that the Knowles episode was removed because it violated the company’s hate speech policy.

Owens scathingly criticized the Silicon Valley tech giant in a comment.

YouTube removed an entire episode of the Candace Owens show because we said that men are not women, and women are not men. I honestly cannot even believe how absolutely batshit woke you have to be to believe basic truth to be “hate speech,” said Owens on Twitter.

“YouTube, you are outrageous.”

YouTube removed an entire episode of the Candace Owens show because we said that men are not women, and women are not men. I honestly cannot even believe how absolutely batshit woke you have to be to believe basic truth to be “hate speech”. @YouTube, you are outrageous. https://t.co/DUfmrwVaii — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 20, 2020

“YouTube just deleted my 16-month-old interview on the Candace Owens show for “hate speech,” presumably because I mention in our conversation that men are not women,” said Knowles.

“Just imagine what Big Tech is getting ready to do if Joe Biden is named president.”

Candace Owens’ full interview with Knowles can still be watched at PragerU.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News. His new book, #DELETED: Big Tech’s Battle to Erase the Trump Movement and Steal The Election, which contains exclusive interviews with sources inside Google, Facebook, and other tech companies, is currently available for purchase.

