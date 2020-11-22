https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/12-hour-wait-time-for-in-n-out-burger-grand-opening/
The grand opening of an In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, Colo., on Friday resulted in fast food pandemonium: local officials estimated a “12-hour” wait time. 🍔 pic.twitter.com/Wlt6HBMPXw
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2020
I’ve had my share of In-N-Out burger in Santa Monica and the surroundings, and it’s excellent, and managed and owned by a proud conservative. And 12 hours is in queue is impressive for any joint.