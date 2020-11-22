https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/22/60-minutes-the-78-largest-school-districts-couldnt-account-for-240000-students-at-the-beginning-of-the-year/

60 Minutes did a story tonight on the absolute disaster that is remote learning thanks to Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

In Hillsborough County, Fla., the district is missing 7,000 students according to a social worker in the district:

“Some of them just aren’t doing school”:

The number of kids unaccounted for rises to 240,000 in the nation’s largest 78 districts:

These kids have lost an entire year:

We challenge people to sit in on Pre-K or kindergarten remote learning and see how long it takes before they pull their hair out:

Finding kids, according to the social worker, is about to get much tougher, too:

Hopefully, this works out:

