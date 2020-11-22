https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/22/60-minutes-the-78-largest-school-districts-couldnt-account-for-240000-students-at-the-beginning-of-the-year/

60 Minutes did a story tonight on the absolute disaster that is remote learning thanks to Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

In Hillsborough County, Fla., the district is missing 7,000 students according to a social worker in the district:

“Here in Hillsborough County, we’re missing 7,000 students,” social worker Laura Tucker says as she heads out to find students who were unaccounted for at the beginning of the school year in this large Florida school district. https://t.co/0fwmXmr0c3 pic.twitter.com/X5etYyusRl — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

“Some of them just aren’t doing school”:

“Some of them just aren’t doing school. And you can get away with it right now. And that’s really scary,” says social worker Laura Tucker about students who have not enrolled in brick and mortar school or in online learning in the Tampa area. https://t.co/H05GoYqfnv pic.twitter.com/0gz3AOh9S6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

The number of kids unaccounted for rises to 240,000 in the nation’s largest 78 districts:

60 Minutes compiled enrollment data from 78 of the largest school districts in the country and found that at least 240,000 students were unaccounted for when school started this year. https://t.co/Ac2zPm6uwv pic.twitter.com/3aq5hYi683 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

These kids have lost an entire year:

“It was very difficult, but I’d try to make it work as best as I could,” says high school senior Kiara, who struggled to keep up with her schoolwork when her family ended up living in a single hotel room. Sometimes, she walks to a local park to study. https://t.co/OFRRBRuAki pic.twitter.com/0pLinaRCru — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

We challenge people to sit in on Pre-K or kindergarten remote learning and see how long it takes before they pull their hair out:

Numerous school districts told 60 Minutes that their largest decrease in enrollment — resulting from the pandemic — is in pre-K and kindergarten. It’s too early to know how the disruption caused by COVID will impact student learning. https://t.co/xAGQysFSM6 pic.twitter.com/GpTlXvffCD — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

Finding kids, according to the social worker, is about to get much tougher, too:

This fall, social worker Laura Tucker, who was looking students who hadn’t re-enrolled in school, found many families in motels because shelters were full. She expects her job to get harder as the federal order that stops evictions expires soon. https://t.co/kZBHI9WvCs pic.twitter.com/NrTxxjThcF — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

Hopefully, this works out:

“There’s a little boy living in that apartment not going to school according to the neighbors… whether he’s my Antoine or some Antoine, we’re going to get a student in school. So it’s a good day,” says Tampa school social worker Laura Tucker. https://t.co/2NTo0nk9G3 pic.twitter.com/PbPIbiwaU6 — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 23, 2020

