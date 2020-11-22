http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XDPrxsQuDuU/a-conspiracy-less-immense.php

As John notes in a nearby post, Sidney Powell has been cut loose from President Trump’s legal team. Politico’s Kyle Cheney is one of the first with the story here. John doesn’t do full justice to the vagaries of Powell’s contributions, such as they were. Politico’s Kyle Cheney is one of the first with the story here.

I thought that Powell’s “a conspiracy so immense” performance at the big Trump team press conference last week was the limit, but she may have taken it to the limit again in a Newsmax interview this weekend. Letting Powell go doesn’t restore any luster to what remains of Trump’s team — didn’t they check her claims out before they served her up at the press conference? — or to the Trump fraud cases, but it may be a start on coming to terms with the reality principle some time soon.

Powell said Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp is ‘in on the Dominion scam.’ Accused Kemp and GA Secretary of State of accepting financial benefits in conspiracy to defeat Trump. Evidence? ‘I can’t give you any more details.,’ she said. From @newsmax 2/2 End. https://t.co/OAzEckDLzV pic.twitter.com/a3XWv4OJf5 — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 22, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

