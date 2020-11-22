https://pagesix.com/2020/11/21/alex-trebek-cremated-ashes-will-remain-with-his-wife-at-his-home/?_ga=2.48669988.382634623.1603403422-854977548.1583612997

Alex Trebek’s final resting place has been revealed.

According to the longtime “Jeopardy” host’s death certificate, Trebek was cremated, and his ashes will remain at the home he shared with his wife, Jean Currivan, in LA, according to The Blast.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 from stage four pancreatic cancer at 80-years-old. The TV man revealed his diagnosis in March 2019.

The official papers state that Trebek suffered from the disease for 22 months, revealing he was diagnosed in January of that year. Only 18% of patients survive a year with the devastating cancer.

The certificate was signed on Nov. 18, 10 days after his death.

In addition to his wife, Trebek is survived by his children Matthew and Emily.

The day before his death, Trebek watched the sunset with Jean, according to “Jeopardy” producer Mike Richards.

