Alibaba Group CEO Daniel Zhang (Zhang Yong) speaks at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

November 23, 2020

WUZHEN, China (Reuters) – Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront of the industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve with the times to help the industry manage problems and its development, Alibaba Group’s CEO said.

Daniel Zhang made the comments at the World Internet Conference on Monday.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Josh Horwitz in Wuzhen, writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

