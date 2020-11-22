http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/OZgsmxvhWIU/

Left-wing activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter in 2018 to warn her followers about electronic voting machines and how easily they could be hacked, stressing the need for paper ballots.

“IMPORTANT QUESTION: Is the possibility of Russia tampering with the midterm elections freaking you out? It should be freaking you out. It’s a real possibility,” tweeted Milano in ahead of the 2018 Midterm Elections. “I feel the need to point out (again) that our voting system is vulnerable to attack. Citizens of 13 states will be voting in the midterms on insecure, obsolete, hackable, paperless voting machines that cannot be recounted.”

“Here’s an excellent 5 minute video called, ‘I Hacked an Election. So Can the Russians.’ It shows how you can REMOTELY rig a paperless Diebold voting machine,” added Milano, sharing a New York Times video of a hacker demonstrating how easily he can hack into an electronic voting machine and switch votes.

“These are the same machines that will be used by all Georgian voters in the 2018 midterms,” warned Milano. She stressed the importance of having “paper ballots everywhere.”

“What makes this frustrating is that we know how to make our voting system resilient against all attacks,” wrote Milano. “We need a) paper ballots everywhere, b) secure chain of custody of those ballots c) Risk Limiting Audits (RLAs).”

Milano is not the only left-winger in the entertainment industry to warn against electronic voting machines ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

HBO’s left-wing host John Oliver called it “completely insane” to use electronic voting machines in a November 2019 episode of Last Week Tonight.

“They are very bad. If something goes wrong with one of them, you would basically never know, because you can’t audit the results. And things have gone wrong,” said Oliver, who then went on to give a real-life example of an instance in which actual voting switching had occurred in an election.

“The fact is, unless you happen to personally know everyone who votes for you on a paperless DRE machine, there is no way to know the results,” said Oliver. “It’s a pretty good case against them, which makes it, frankly, completely insane that New Jersey not only still uses them, but plans to keep using them for the 2020 election.”

