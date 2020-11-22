https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/22/and-now-for-something-completely-brutal-john-cleese-takes-on-horde-of-screechy-social-justice-zombies-accusing-him-of-being-transphobic/

Once again, Monty Python legend John Cleese is trending on Twitter because he upset a bunch of social justice zombies. Cleese, having the audacity to think for himself and tell jokes … the nerve.

To be perfectly honest his timeline is such a mess this morning that we’re not entirely sure how to follow all of it BUT from what we can see it appears he went on for hours battling some of the more unhinged and frothy-mouthed types on Twitter.

These folks would save themselves a ton of time and trouble if they’d just figure out that it’s ok to have a sense of humor and to think differently but oh no.

Here we are … again.

Yes, my understanding is superficial One thing: When a woman who was once a man is competing against women who have always been women, I think she has an advantage, because she inherited a man’s body, which is usually bigger and stronger than a woman’s Does that prove phobia? https://t.co/8x2H9zvstd — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Woke joke A production of ‘Macbeth’ may cancelled because the man playing the lead revealed that he had never actually killed anyone Convicted murderers are now being sought Otherwise they will have to stage Chekhov’s Three Sisters, who will be Inuit, Thai and Samoan — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Thinking it may have started here:

When Claus von Stauffenberg realised in 1944 that Hitler was leading Germany to total disaster, he tried to assassinate him. He failed, of course Most Germans regarded him as a traitor Which teaches us one lesson : people just don’t like admitting they’ve been wrong — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

A fairly nothing-burger of a tweet.

But as we all know, nobody makes a ridiculous fight about something fairly menial better than social justice zombies:

Huh?

What would you like me to tell, Mr Joughin ? https://t.co/EHAb2oCPBV — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Yeah, what?

That you’re standing in solidarity with transphobia and discrimination? — Charlotte Volpe 🎶🏳️‍🌈😷 (@flautista21) November 22, 2020

THERE ya’ go.

John is apparently a bad guy for standing with JK Rowling.

These delicate creatures get angry about so many things, it’s hard to keep track.

Oh, and if you’re wondering if John is a conservative in any way, shape, or form … no.

I’m afraid I’m not that interested in trans folks I just hope they’re happy and that people treat them kindly Right now I’m more focussed on threats to democracy in America, the rampant corruption in the UK, the appalling British Press, the revelations about police brutality… https://t.co/y6l33FBQNL — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

…Covid19, the incompetence of the British government, China’s complete disregard for the necessity to abandon fossil fuels, the developments in France between Macron and Islamicists, diabetes, and the recent deaths of several of my close friends Does than sound hard-hearted ? — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

Proving again what Bill Maher actually said a week ago when he went on a rant about how Democrats really didn’t WIN anything with this election because the social justice fringe movement they’ve enabled does not appeal to even most Democrats, let alone people in general.

Wait, there’s more.

Yes, and torturing small animals and setting fire to babies Are you psychic ? https://t.co/lMAn4U6cht — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) November 22, 2020

John Cleese annoys these folks almost as much as William Shatner does.

Almost.

