http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/WSGZTQDmX1Y/

Kyle Rittenhouse’s release on bond was an example of “law and disorder,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Saturday.

“Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context? For people who say ‘systemic racism doesn’t exist,’ this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems. Law and disorder,” she wrote:

Does anyone believe Rittenhouse would be released if he were Muslim & did the same thing in a diff context? For people who say “systemic racism doesn’t exist,” this is what it looks like: protection of white supremacy baked deep into our carceral systems. Law and disorder. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2020

In a previous post, Ocasio-Cortez said, “People who argue that dramatic changes to policing, including budgetary ones, will mean ‘violent people will be let out of jail to roam free’ rarely ever acknowledge that’s actually the current system we have today for the privileged.”

Rittenhouse was released from jail Friday on a $2 million bond, according to Breitbart News:

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, and attempted first-degree intentional homicide following the August 25th deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha Wisconsin during riots sparked by the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people, two of whom succumbed to their wounds.

During an interview in August on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Sunday, John Pierce, an attorney representing Rittenhouse, said his client was “chased down by attackers that were repeatedly stating that he should be killed.”

“They came at him lightning-fast and attempted to begin striking him and wrestling with this rifle with an intent to kill. He had no choice but to fire his weapon and protect himself,” Pierce continued.

“It’s absolute 100 percent self-defense, and we’re going to prove it if we have to,” he said, adding, “It was legal for him to possess that weapon in Wisconsin.”

Following Rittenhouse’s release, attorney L. Lin Wood thanked those who helped with the bail money, which reportedly included actor Ricky Schroder and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell.

“Thank you, All Donors. Thank you, All Patriots. Thank God Almighty,” Wood wrote:

FREE AT LAST!!! From L to R: Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13 Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

