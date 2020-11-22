https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/astrazeneca-reports-coronavirus-vaccine-90-effective-late-stage-trials?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

AstraZeneca said Monday its coronavirus vaccine has been up to 90% effective in late-stage trials, becoming the third pharmaceutical company in recent weeks to announces promising results that could soon lead to worldwide vaccinations.

The vaccine is less expensive and easier to distribute than some of those from competitors, according to the Associated Press.

The results are based on trials in the U.K. and Brazil from a vaccine developed by Oxford University and manufactured by AstraZeneca, the wire service also reports.

The two other pharmaceutical companies to recently announce clinical trial results with effectiveness of at least 90 percent are Pfizer’s And Moderna.

