FILE PHOTO: A board displaying stock prices is adorned with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) logo in central Sydney, Australia, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

November 22, 2020

(Reuters) – Australia’s corporate regulator is investigating an outage at the country’s stock exchange last week that hit trading systems and nearly wiped out an entire session, the bourse operator ASX Ltd said on Monday.

ASX said it will cooperate with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Paul Simao)

