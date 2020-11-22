https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/behold-the-blue-wave/

Posted by Kane on November 22, 2020 12:28 am

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Charlie Kirk — If we were able to get an FBI investigation into Jussie Smollett and Bubba Wallace then why can’t we get an investigation into allegations of widespread voter fraud?

Behold the Blue Wave…

Dominion and Pennsylvania…

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...