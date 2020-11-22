https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/behold-the-blue-wave/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Charlie Kirk — If we were able to get an FBI investigation into Jussie Smollett and Bubba Wallace then why can’t we get an investigation into allegations of widespread voter fraud?
— Craig Aaron Sparks (@Cross_x71) November 20, 2020
Behold the Blue Wave…
— “Mungo” the full time philosopher (@MungoAnd) November 22, 2020
Dominion and Pennsylvania…
You know what’s even MORE suspicious than BIG vote dumps giving Biden the lead in WI and MI? Taking AWAY votes from @realDonaldTrump in Pennsylvania!
This chart: the 25 data dumps where Trump LOST votes from the Dominion feeds.
97,676 votes LOST! And Biden GAINED 160K+ votes! pic.twitter.com/KsdlbXyIKb
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 20, 2020