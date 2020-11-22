http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4OI2nbX9Vtk/

Far-left actress and singer Bette Midler says President Donald Trump will execute six more people on death row before the end of his presidency insisting that the 258,000 people who’ve died from the coronavirus “isn’t enough” for a “sadist” like him.

“The repulsive ugly vindictive nature of the most vomitous elected official in US history, #DonaldTrump continues his scorched earth policy: #undermininBiden [sic],” wrote Midler. “AND he’ll execute 6 people currently on #DeathRow; the sadist in him must be floating on air. 258,000 dead isn’t enough.”

The Department of Justice recently confirmed that it is planning the execution of three prisoners on death row, in addition to the three death penalties planned in the coming weeks. A total of six executions are expected to be carried out between election day and inauguration day.

According to Midler, the six prisoners, all of whom have committed despicable crimes and murders, is typical of the “sadist” individual Trump is. She also appeared to pin the blame of the some 258,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus entirely on the president.

Midler’s opposition to the death penalty comes despite the fact that she has repeatedly advocated violence against her own political enemies. Last year, she deleted a tweet praising the man who attacked Sen. Rand Paul back in 2017, a beating that left the Kentucky Republican with lung tissue damage and multiple broken ribs.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops,” she wrote at the time. “Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul.”

In November 2018, the Hocus Pocus star similarly fantasized about seeing the Trump family hanged “good and high” amid false speculation that Trump may be indicted on crimes of treason for colluding with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. This tweet has also been deleted.

“Trump Trump Trump Bob Mueller’s marching, Trump Trump Trump And here is why Trump Trump Trump He’s gonna hang you Hang the fam’ly GOOD AND HIGH!” Midler wrote at the time.

Follow Ben Kew on Parler, Facebook, or Twitter. You can email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

