https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/527067-biden-advisor-he-does-not-have-any-concern-about-trump-lawsuits

Kate Bedingfield, a top communications adviser to President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results Judge dismisses Trump camp’s Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling MORE, said Sunday that Biden and his team are not concerned about President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results FDA grants emergency approval to coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump MORE’s bids to overturn the results of the presidential election in court.

“He does not have any concern,” Bedingfield said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think what we’ve seen over the course of the last few weeks are these lawsuits … have been laughed out of court after court after court throughout the country. They are getting no traction.”

Bedingfield noted that Biden had won 306 electoral votes, “the same outcome from 2016 that Donald Trump called a landslide.”

Host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceAnti-Defamation League criticizes White House appointee ‘who has consorted with racists’ The evolution of cable TV news — after Donald Trump Fox News Channel confronts criticism from right-of-center viewers MORE went on to ask Bedingfield if Biden’s team was considering litigation to compel the General Services Administration (GSA) to ascertain Biden as president-elect and give him transition resources.

“On the transition, I would say litigation is not a panacea,” Bedingfield replied. “What will move things forward is the GSA administrator signing the piece of paper. She should ascertain the results of the election so we can move forward with the transition.”

Wallace asked for Bedingfield’s response to defenders of Trump who have compared his refusal to accept the results of the election to those who questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s own election.

“That is an apples and oranges comparison at best,” Bedingfield responded. “What we’re talking about now is Donald Trump actively trying to overturn the will of the people, state by state. … That is a completely different thing.”

Wallace also asked whether Bedingfield could disclose forthcoming Cabinet appointment announcements by Biden set for Tuesday.

“I have been in this business long enough to know that I am not going to get ahead of President-elect Biden and his announcement,” she responded, also declining to specify how many appointments Biden would announce. “Everyone will have to just tune in on Tuesday. It will be made known then.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

