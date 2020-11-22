https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-expected-nominate-long-time-blinken-secretary-state?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to nominate Antony Blinken as secretary of state if Biden is certified as the next U.S. president.

The announcement of Blinken and his official nomination could come as early as Tuesday, according to multiple new agencies, based on their interviews with people familiar with the Biden team’s plans.

Blinken was deputy secretary of state and deputy national security adviser during the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

The 58-year-old Blinken is being considered as a less contentious appointment than former national security adviser Susan Rice or Delaware Democratic Sen. Chris Coons if Biden becomes president and Republicans continue to control the Senate, which holds the confirmation hearings for Cabinet-level posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

