https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-has-reportedly-selected-former-fed-chair-janet-yellen-serve?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden has picked former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for the role of treasury secretary, according to reports.

If Biden ascends to the presidency and the Senate confirms Yellen to serve in the post, she would be the first female to head the Treasury Department.

Yellen, who was the Fed chair from 2014 to 2018, was the first woman in that role.

While media outlets have projected Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump has not conceded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

