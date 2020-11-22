https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-picks-john-kerry-serve-role-focused-climate-change?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden has chosen former Secretary of State John Kerry to serve as a special envoy focused on climate change under a Biden administration.

“Former Secretary of State John Kerry will fight climate change full-time as Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and will sit on the National Security Council,” according to the Biden-Harris transition website. “This marks the first time that the NSC will include an official dedicated to climate change, reflecting the president-elect’s commitment to addressing climate change as an urgent national security issue.”

While media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, President Trump has not conceded in the contest.

Kerry served as a U.S. senator from Massachusetts and as secretary of state in the Obama administration. He also ran for president in 2004 and lost the election to George W. Bush.

“America will soon have a government that treats the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat it is,” Kerry tweeted. “I’m proud to partner with the President-elect, our allies, and the young leaders of the climate movement to take on this crisis as the President’s Climate Envoy.”

