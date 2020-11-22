https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-received-thousands-illegal-votes-non-citizens-not-enough-flip?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A new study finds that Democrat Joe Biden received thousands of illegal votes from non-citizens in battleground states.

The findings were made by the nonprofit research group Just Facts, which also said the number of votes would not resulting in President Trump having received enough votes to win reelection.

Just Facts looked at election results from seven key battleground states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, said group President James D. Agresti.

The study included comparing U.S. Census figures on non-citizens (a figure that totals just under 22 million) with the demographics and election results of each of the seven battleground states. Previous election polling data of non-citizens was then factored into the study’s calculations.

“This is just one kind of fraud,” Agresti told the Washington Times. “It’s a sizable number, which is the point. It also decimates the predominant narrative that there is no evidence of large-scale fraud in U.S. elections.”

In past decades, Democratic politicians and activists have repeatedly gone to court to prevent states from attempting to enforce the ban on non-citizen voting by stopping officials from requiring proof of citizenship (such as a passport or valid state ID) at the polls.

“A wealth of facts show that there are ample openings for non-citizens to illegally vote and that roughly 16% of them voted in the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections,” Agresti said.

Voting patterns appear to show more non-citizens vote Democrat than Republican.

A 2012 survey by Harvard University and YouGov found that 14% of self-identified non-citizens said they were registered to vote. An additional 9% said they “definitely” voted, and of that number, 80% said they voted for Democrat Barack Obama to be reelected that year.

