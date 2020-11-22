https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-to-name-first-cabinet-picks-on-tuesday-top-aide-says

While President Trump continues to claim voter fraud and other irregularities wrongly gave Joe Biden the victory in the 2020 election, the Democrat is moving full steam ahead.

Biden’s incoming chief of staff, Ronald A. Klain, said on Sunday that Biden will begin naming his first Cabinet picks this week.

“Well, what I can confirm, George, is that you’re going to see the first of the president-elect’s Cabinet appointments on Tuesday of this week,” Klain told host George Stephanopoulos on ABC News’s “This Week.”

Klain said that moving forward quickly will mean Biden is “beating, in fact, the pace that was set by the Obama-Biden transition, beating the pace set by the Trump transition.”

“But if you want to know what Cabinet agencies they are and who’s going to be in those Cabinet agencies, you’ll have to wait for the president-elect to say that himself on Tuesday,” he added.

Biden last week named Klain as his chief of staff and told reporters that he has already decided who will head up the Treasury Department but would not reveal the name.

In his Sunday interview, Klain called Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Biden “corrosive.”

“Donald Trump’s been rejecting democracy. He has been … launching baseless claims of voter fraud, baseless litigation rejected by 34 courts, and now these efforts to try to get election officials to overturn the will of the voters. It’s corrosive, it’s harmful, but … it’s not going to change the outcome of what happens here at 12 noon on Jan. 20, Joe Biden will become the next president of the United States,” Klain said.

Biden has also blasted Trump’s refusal to concede. “An incredibly damaging message is being sent to the rest of the world about how democracy functions. … I don’t know his motive, but I just think it’s totally irresponsible,” Biden told reporters on Thursday.

Klain also complained that Trump is jeopardizing an orderly transition.

“The president-elect, the vice president-elect are not getting the kind of intelligence briefings they’re entitled to. We’re not getting — our transition isn’t getting — access to agency officials to develop our plans so there’s a lot of focus on that vaccine rollout plan that’s going to be critical in the early days of a Biden presidency. We have no access to that,” Klain said.

Klain also said Biden would be bipartisan.

“We know we have to reach out to Republicans. We know we have to bring the country together. In fact, that’s been the entire essence of Joe Biden’s campaign for the presidency, trying to heal this nation, repair its soul, restore its backbone, unite the country, and uniting the country is what he’s doing,” he said.

“Look at what he did this past week, George. He met with business and labor leaders together to talk about fixing the economy. Military leaders who served in both Democratic and Republican administrations to talk about our national security future, and then he met with governors, both Democrats, and Republicans, including some conservative Republican governors to talk about the urgent needs of fighting COVID,” Klain said. “So he’s doing his job of bringing the country together.”

