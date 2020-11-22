https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/527123-biden-to-nominate-linda-thomas-greenfield-for-un-ambassador-reports

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results Judge dismisses Trump camp’s Pennsylvania lawsuit in scathing ruling MORE will nominate former Assistant Secretary of State Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be his ambassador to the United Nations (UN), according to multiple news reports.

The Washington Post and Axios reported Sunday evening that Thomas-Greenfield would be Biden’s pick, shortly after news of the president-elect’s likely picks for national security adviser and secretary of State were reported by Bloomberg News.

Greenfield served as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs between 2013 and 2017, and in years since has served as senior counselor for the Albright Stonebridge Group, a consulting agency.

Officials with the Biden transition team have said that a formal announcement of a number of the president-elects Cabinet picks is coming in the days ahead. The moves come as President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump campaign files for new recount in Georgia GOP senator congratulates Biden, says Trump should accept results FDA grants emergency approval to coronavirus antibody treatment given to Trump MORE has continued to refuse to concede following his loss in the 2020 presidential election, and the General Service Administration’s (GSA) refusal to begin the official transition process as a result.

The Trump campaign has mounted a number of lawsuits in key battleground states with the intent of overturning the election results, but has seen their efforts gain little traction so far.

