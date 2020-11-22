https://thenationalpulse.com/politics/biden-transition-leader-said-ex-vp-should-sell-out/

Emails from Hunter Biden’s hard drive reveal that Alexander Mackler – now serving on Joe Biden’s Transition Review Team – proposed that the former Veep “sell out” by joining corporate boards, The National Pulse can exclusively reveal.

Mackler – a former Deputy Counsel to then-Vice President Biden – now assists with Biden’s “transition” effort to review the Department of Justice.

Emails from July 13th, 2016, however, reveal Mackler strategizing how Biden, who was still serving as Vice President at the time, could “sell out” and join corporate boards to grift.

Noting the idea had “been talked about already,” Mackler reasons that if former Senator Evan Bayh could make $1 million from corporate board positions, “JRB” could do “quite well” adopting the same strategy.

Mackler plotting Biden’s “sell out.”

“JRB” is an oft-used reference to Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, whose full name is “Joseph Robinette Biden.”

In full, the email, which was sent to Biden transition leader and former Senator Ted Kaufman, the newly-selected Counselor to President Biden Steve Richetti, Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, and Ambassador Mark Gitenstein, reads:

I know this has been talked about already…

If Evan Bayh can sell out for $1m/year in corporate boards, have to believe JRB can do quite well with just non-oil, non-Goldman boards that are consistent with his career (Bloomberg, GM, cancer hospitals, etc.).

-Bayh made nearly $! million from serving on corporate boards last year. Bayh earned $939,319 from sitting on corporate boards in 2015, according to SEC records. He sits on the boards of Fifth Third Bancorp, Marathon Petroleum, RLJ Lodging Trust and Berry Plastics Group. RLJ paid him $177,573 in 2015. Marathon paid him $300,000, Fifth Third paid him $243,564 and Berry Plastics Group paid him $218,182.

The latest revelation from the “hard drive from hell” is certain to rile left-wing activists who preferred a candidate like Senator Bernie Sanders.

Senator Sanders indeed attacked Biden during the Democratic primaries for his fealty towards corporate America.

Left-wing media reports revealed the securities and investment industry donated $74.4 million to Biden’s campaign, and just $18.1 million to President Trump.

